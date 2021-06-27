T.N. govt will consider plea to install statue for Bharathi in Kadayam, says Speaker

TENKASI

The State government would take steps to install the statues of renowned poet Subramaniya Bharathi and his wife Chellammal at Kadayam in the district, said Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavoo on Sunday.

Speaking at the 124th wedding anniversary of the poet, Mr. Appavoo was confident that the government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin would consider genuine suggestions.

Lauding Bharathi for his progressive ideas, which were firm and loud, Mr Appavoo said that unmindful of the consequences, Bharathi spelt out clearly whatever he deemed it right. In those days (early 1900-11), when education was accessible to a select community, his views rattled many people. The poet faced many challenges in his life. His simplicity in life and uprightness, which reflected on his many poems, were relevant even today.

The poet would always be remembered and cherished for his values, the Speaker said and assured that the government would support the initiatives of the Sevalaya in establishing a manimandapam for the late poet in his hometown.

Earlier, Sevalaya founder Muralidharan welcomed the gathering. He said that many philanthropists were waiting to contribute for establishing a manimandapam and even a museum. Collector Gopal Sundar Raj presided over the function.

On the occasion, the Speaker gave away welfare assistance to the economically weaker section. Competitions were organised through virtual mode to mark the anniversary and prizes were given to the winners.