T.N. govt. should post sufficient manpower in Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital immediately, says CPI(M)

October 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The hardships faced by the general public visiting the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital were highlighted at a demonstration organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Sivaganga on Monday.

Leading the agitation, former CPI(M) MLA and State executive committee member Balabharathi said the hospital was functioning for the last 13 years. Though there were basic amenities and infrastructure, manpower shortage forced patients to go to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

In most cases, the patients, especially accident victims, died as the golden hour was lost or missed due to delay in logistics. Due to lack of trained experts in Orthopaedics, Cardiology and Nephrology, many patients underwent pain and aggravation of diseases, which led to fatalities, CPI (M) office-bearer V. Karuppasamy and others said.

For instance, while scanning equipment was available at the hospital, due to absence of staff/doctor, the report could not be explained to the patients. Hence, in a stock response, the staffs directed the patients to go to GRH in Madurai.

Later, speaking to reporters, Ms. Balabharathi said the AIADMK had done nothing tangible during its rule in Tamil Nadu. Its claim that it had parted ways with the BJP could not be taken for granted. It might be a ploy to create confusion among the people, but the voters were clear and clever.

The Communist leader said the Centre was responsible for getting Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu. Hence, passing the buck on the two States could not be accepted.

Condemning the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan raised by some fans at the India-Pakistan cricket match held in Gujarat, she said the BJP leaders should not encourage such acts and must take action against the violators.

