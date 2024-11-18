T.N. govt should oppose Vedanta’s tungsten mining in Madurai to avoid another Thoothukudi Sterlite tragedy: activists

Environmentalists, activists and residents of Melur and nearby areas on Monday staged a demonstration here demanding that the State government deny permission to Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta group, to mine tungsten in about 5,000 acres of land comprising eco-sensitive areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

They handed over a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

As the company recently won an auction to mine a tungsten block in Nayakkarpatti in the district, the protesters alleged that the company had a notorious history of destroying people’s livelihoods wherever it had its units or factories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In several of the locations such as South Africa and in some parts of India where the company had its mines, more than 60 lives had been lost in addition to destruction of the surrounding eco-system by breaking rules of that land, they added.

R.S. Mugilan, an environmental activist, told media persons that the same company which had its copper smelting unit in Thoothukudi, in addition to polluting the air and water there, strongly influenced the government to the extent of killing 13 people who protested against the plant.

“The same situation could arise here when the plant with immense clout and connection is opposed for its anti-people and anti-environment activities,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to divert people’s attention from the auction, the Ministry of Mines cleverly released a press statement mentioning only Nayakkarpatti village, which hardly had 20 houses, he further said.

According to official records, the 5,000-acre mine would cover Melur, Arittapatti, Terkutteru, Muthuvelpatti, Kulanipatti, Kidaripatti, Etimangalam, Vallalappatti, Sillippyapatti, Chettiyarpatti and areas of Melur tanks, he said.

Another activist, Selvaraj of Melur, emphasises that the areas that were to be covered were highly sensitive due to their rich biodiversity and cultural importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even the Tamil Nadu government, recognising the importance of Arittapatti region for its Jain beds, caves and biodiversity, declared it as bio-diversity heritage site to protect it from any development activities such as quarry mining,” he added.

But now, since the tungsten mining was to include the protected areas, people were sceptical about such announcements, he added.

“The 72A ring road project, Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project, which were implemented at a fast pace by the government, were to facilitate the company which is to start mining in the region,” he alleged.

As mining would produce tremendous amount of heat, the entire neighbourhood would get destroyed unable to sustain the heat, he noted.

Though the project was at a nascent stage with only the auction completed, the State government should interfere at the earliest to stop another Sterlite-like tragic incident from unfolding, Mr. Selvaraj said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.