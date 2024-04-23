T.N. govt. retrieves 985 acres of mortgaged land at Nanguneri SEZ

April 23, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited has retrieved 985 acres of land at Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which had been mortgaged by the promoter without any permission from the government for raising loans.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in March 2023, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu had appealed to initiate legal action against two companies for having mortgaged 2,519 acres of land acquired for the SEZ for raising ₹855-crore loans without creating any industrial infrastructure and to retrieve it.

Mr. Appavu had said 2,519 acres of land was acquired for the SEZ, which was conceived by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2000 for creating over 10,000 jobs.

Following an agreement between TIDCO, the 1% shareholder, and US-based INFAC India LLC, the special purpose vehicle (SPV), ATMAC, for creating the SEZ was floated. Subsequently, the State gave permission for TIDCO for transferring 2,519 acres of land to ATMAC.

When INFAC India LLC failed to achieve financial closure for creating industry-ready infrastructure in the SEZ, it gave 68% of its shares to Hyderabad-based AMR Constructions and a new SPV, AMRL International Tech City, was floated for executing the project.

However, the new SPV too could not achieve financial closure and it approached Kolkota-based Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited in 2012 for getting ₹105 crore as loan for creating infrastructure and obtained another ₹155 crore in 2014 by mortgaging the land.

“As per a Ministry of Commerce report published in 2016, AMRL had obtained ₹595 crore and in total, around ₹855 crore had been drawn as loan. However, not even 1% of the industry-friendly infrastructure has been created in the SEZ. More importantly, there is no documentary evidence to show that AMRL had obtained permission from TIDCO for mortgaging the land,” Mr. Appavu said.

Meanwhile, Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited took control of AMRL in 2015 by acquiring its shares.

The Speaker had said the SEZ land could be mortgaged only for achieving financial closure for creating infrastructure and if not, the land would be taken back by the government, as per the agreement signed between TIDCO and AMRL. Moreover, the shares of the promoters could not be transferred to anyone without written TIDCO’s consent.

“Hence, the government should initiate legal action against AMRL and Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited, cancel the agreement and retrieve the land from AMRL – Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited for establishing industries through SIPCOT or TIDCO”, Mr. Appavu had said.

As the Speaker’s memorandum was forwarded to the TIDCO, steps were taken to retrieve the land. In the first phase, 985 acres of land has been retrieved.

In a reply to Mr. Appavu, TIDCO said the joint venture agreement, sale deed and the lease deeds signed with AMRL Hitech City Limited had been cancelled and 985 acres of land retrieved from the company. Moreover, TIDCO requested the State government to resume the remaining 1,534 acres.

Since this issue is before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), it appointed a Resolution Professional. Hence, TIDCO filed an intervenor petition before the NCLT in February to explore the possibilities of restoring the remaining 1,534 acres.

“This is a major relief… Since 985 acres of land has been retrieved from the legal entangle, the government can now straightaway scout for investors for Nanguneri SEZ. As the government is making sustained efforts, the remaining 1,534 acres will also be retrieved in near future,” Mr. Appavu told The Hindu on Tuesday.