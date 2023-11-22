T.N. govt. giving generous funds for archaeological excavation: Minister

November 22, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MADURAi

The Tamil Nadu government was giving importance to archaeology and financial assistance was being provided to carry out archaeological excavations at several places in the State, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the inauguration of the two-day national seminar on ‘Reflections on Cultural Development: An Archaeological Perspective’, held at Madurai Kamaraj University here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thennarasu said scientific approach should be followed in the archaeological excavations and studies. He said he was honoured to inaugurate the national-level seminar organised by the Department of Archaeology in commemoration of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The Minister said the former Chief Minister was interested in archaeology. It was he who had stressed the need to excavate submerged cities and restore their greatness. At the World Classical Tamil Conference held in Coimbatore, the former Chief Minister spoke about the greatness of Tamil and the importance of archaeology and conducted grand exhibitions, he said.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar said the university was fortunate to have associated with the national seminar. Collector M.S. Sangeetha spoke about the importance of archaeological excavations. As part of the event, two books were released. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy received the first copies.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology Joint Director R. Sivanantham spoke about the archaeological excavations being carried out in the State. Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan were present. Chairperson of the School of Biological Sciences G. Kumaresan welcomed the gathering. Archaeologists, professors and students participated in large numbers.

