‘T.N. govt failed to ensure water released from dams reached tail-end in Kanniyakumari district’

June 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Though the PWD officials have announced that they have released water for irrigation from the Pechiparai and Perunjani dams in Kanniyakumari district, the farmers have claimed that the water had not reached the tail-end areas due to encroachments on the waterways here on Sunday.

In a press release, AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram said on Sunday that even after 12 days, the water had not reached the tail-end areas. Though the normal practice was to clean up the encroachment and carry out repairs on the channels if any. This would ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of water till the last point.

With many farmers claiming that the water had not reached, there was a danger that the crops may wither and turn out to be a loss for the ryots. Hence, the PWD officials should carry out repairs on a war-footing and inspect the important channels, including Thovalai, Thiruvithancode, Pattinam and Theerparappu channels among others.

The PWD officials had informed that Pechiparai dam had 40.33 feet of water and that 432 cusecs of water was being released, while in Perunchani dam, the water level stood at 33.70 ft and 450 cusecs of water was released.

The water would reach tanks, including Pudukulam, Mudaliarkulam and others which would benefit over 1000 acres of land in the district, Mr. Sundaram said and hoped that the engineers would carry out the works without delay and save the farmers with adequate water.

