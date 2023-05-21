ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Governor condoles yoga master’s death in Devipattinam

May 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi condoled the deaths of a yoga master and his student who died in a road accident in Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the Governor said that during his two-day visit to the district last month, yoga master Harish alias Aristotle (23) and his student Vetrivel (11) performed silambam before him. Impressed by their performance, he had invited them to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan. However, he said, he was shocked to know that they had died in a road accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

