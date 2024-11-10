T.N. government to bear educational expenses of children of fireworks workers killed in workplace accidents: Chief Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will bear the education expenses of children of workers of fireworks units who died in workplace accidents, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

After inaugurating the new Collectorate, built at a cost of ₹77.12 crore in Virudhunagar, the Chief Minister said that he was making the announcement after having interacted with workers at a fireworks unit here on Saturday.

“The Tamil Nadu government will bear the expenses up to higher education,” Mr. Stalin said.

A corpus fund will be created for the purpose. The Chief Minister also announced seed funding of ₹5 crore.

Mr. Stalin said that a new SIPCOT industrial estate will come up on 400 acres of land near Aruppukottai at a cost of ₹350 crore. It will provide employment to 10,000 people, he added.

He also announced a scheme to renovate tanks and anicuts coming under the Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli taluks at a cost of ₹17 crore.

A new anicut will be constructed across the Therkkar in Kariyapatti taluk at a cost of ₹21 core. Several waterbodies in Aruppukottai taluk, and Kousika river will be renovated a cost of ₹41 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami over his statement that the State government was not making any capital investment, but was wasting money on buildings in the name of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

Describing Karunanidhi as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin listed projects such as the Kalaignar Jallikattu Arena, the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy in Chennai, and the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Scheme. “After whom can the welfare schemes be named other than the leader who worked tirelessly for the Tamil language, the Tamil race, and Tamil Nadu for 80 years? Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) is the shield protecting Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said.

Stating that Mr. Palaniswami’s statements reeked of arrogance, the Chief Minister added that such arrogance had led to continuous electoral defeats for the AIADMK.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 34 projects worth ₹21.36 crore. He handed over free house-site pattas to 40,148 beneficiaries, in the presence of Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, and Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan.

In total, he distributed welfare assistance worth ₹417.21 crore to 57,556 beneficiaries.

MPs, B. Manickam Tagore, Navas Kani and Rani Srikumar, MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thangapandian, A.R.R. Raghuraman, Commissioner for Revenue Administration, Rajesh Lakhoni, Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, Mangat Ram Sharma, Revenue Secretary, P. Amutha, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, were among those present.

