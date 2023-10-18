ADVERTISEMENT

TN government has implemented some of the pioneering schemes for women in the country, says Minister Moorthy

October 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has implemented some of the pioneering projects for women like free bus travel, ₹1,000 stipend for female students pursuing higher education and ₹1,000 for the women heads of families, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, here today.

He was speaking at an awareness conference on women skill development schemes organised by the Destitute and Widows’ Welfare Board of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department at Fathima College. 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Moorthy said, “students and women should be aware of the schemes and policies that are being implemented by the government and should make use of them.”  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P. Geetha Jeevan, said, “To enhance the livelihood of widows and destitute and to make them economically independent, the State government is conducting various workshops on health, education and entrepreneurship which should be utilised by the beneficiaries to its fullest.” 

“Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi played an indispensable role in creating an equal representation for women in politics, education and business opportunities and this also becomes an important reason to celebrate his 100th anniversary,” she added.  

She advised women to be optimistic in pursuing their dreams without getting deterred by any external forces.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US