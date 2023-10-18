TN government has implemented some of the pioneering schemes for women in the country, says Minister Moorthy

October 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Madurai

The Tamil Nadu government has implemented some of the pioneering projects for women like free bus travel, ₹1,000 stipend for female students pursuing higher education and ₹1,000 for the women heads of families, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, here today.

He was speaking at an awareness conference on women skill development schemes organised by the Destitute and Widows’ Welfare Board of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department at Fathima College.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Moorthy said, “students and women should be aware of the schemes and policies that are being implemented by the government and should make use of them.”

Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P. Geetha Jeevan, said, “To enhance the livelihood of widows and destitute and to make them economically independent, the State government is conducting various workshops on health, education and entrepreneurship which should be utilised by the beneficiaries to its fullest.”

“Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi played an indispensable role in creating an equal representation for women in politics, education and business opportunities and this also becomes an important reason to celebrate his 100th anniversary,” she added.

She advised women to be optimistic in pursuing their dreams without getting deterred by any external forces.