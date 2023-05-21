ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government failed to check bootlegging, says BJP women’s wing

May 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre staging demonstration in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the M.K. Stalin-led State government for the recent hooch tragedy in Villupuram district where 22 persons died, the women wing of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration here on Saturday.

Led by women wing’s district president Jaya Chithra, the protestors raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to curb bootlegging in the State. They said that total prohibition alone would be the right answer to the hooch tragedies.

“Since the Stalin-led government is incapable of identifying the right ways to augment its revenue, it is selling liquor to get funds for running the government even as the families who voted for the DMK are being ruined by the alcohol. Though several lakhs of families are being destroyed by the liquor being sold by the Tamil Nadu government, the DMK government won’t impose total prohibition in Tamil Nadu as most of the liquor manufacturing units are owned by the DMK leaders,” said the speakers at the protest.

Party’s Tirunelveli north district president Daya Shankar, south district secretary Thamizh Selvan and others spoke.

In Tenkasi, the BJP women wing members staged demonstration near Tenkasi new bus-stand in which party office-bearers Anita Senthilkumar, Valarmathi, Maharajan and Senthur Pandian participated. In Thoothukudi, the protestors staged demonstration near VVD Signal.

