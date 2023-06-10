June 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to immediately rollback the hike in electricity tariff for the MSME units in the State. In a joint statement on Saturday, Association president S. V. S. S. Velshankar and advisor S. P. Jeyapragasam said that the government, which was keen to invite foreign investments and offered a lot of sops, should not impose fresh hike for domestic industrialists. The hike in power would adversely affect the future prospects of the small and medium enterprises and the CM should intervene immediately, the statement said.

MP honours Government School headmaster

Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan honoured the government school Uranganpatti headmaster Arunachalam for his contribution of ₹10 lakh for development of the school under the Namakku Naame Scheme. The HM had handed over the cheque from his savings to Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha two days ago requesting her to sanction funds to build additional classrooms and other buildings in the school under the TN CM’s Namakku Naame Scheme. Mr Venkatesan said that Mr Arunachalam’s philanthropy has come as a fillip to the students and the parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.