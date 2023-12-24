T.N. Finance Minister inspects farms for crop loss in Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli blocks

December 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kariyapatti

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inspected rain-affected fields in Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli blocks in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Accompanied by Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, the Minister visited Mudukkankulam and Sivalingapuram in Kariyapatti block and Ulakkudi in Tiruchuli block.

He interacted with the farmers,who complained of the huge loss they faced due to the crop loss caused by the recent torrential rainfall.

Farmers in Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli blocks practice direct seed sowing of paddy. The full-grown plants collapsed following the rain and submerged under flood water in some places. Paddy crops in many places were in panicle initiation stage and would not recover, an official said.

The farmers sought relief for crop loss due to natural calamity.

The Minister instructed the revenue and agriculture officials to conduct joint survey at the earliest and said no affected farmer should be left out from getting compensation.

With the village administrative officers and assistant agriculture officers having been deputed for the survey of crop loss in Thoothukudi district, the survey of crop loss in Virudhunagar would be taken up in a full-fledged way after their return.

Farmers across all 11 blocks in Virudhunagar district had grown paddy and millets. They had also grown pulses, cotton, oilseeds and sugarcane in different blocks. Farmers who faced more than 33% crop loss would be eligible for full compensation.

Joint Director of Agriculture K. Vijaya, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector A. Nachiyar and Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Vallikannu, were among those who were present.