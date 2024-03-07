T.N. exported ₹660.08 crore worth of mangoes last year, there is huge potential for more: experts

March 07, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

Tamil Nadu exported ₹660.08 crore worth of mangoes including mango pulp and fresh mangoes weighing 66,879 metric tonnes in 2022-23, said E Somasundaram, Director, Agri-Business Management, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore

Mr. Somasundaram was speaking at a conference on ‘Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) in mango cultivation and export,’ organised by the Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The conference was organised in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Directorate of Agri Business Development, TNAU, Coimbatore and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (PHBIF), Periyakulam to promote the export potential, and to enhance the economic status of mango-growers in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Somasundaram highlighted precision practices of mango cultivation for export, and cluster farming approaches that could help farmers achieve their goals and improve the livelihoods. Good agricultural practices (GAP) would bring in value addition to the produce, and would also enhance the exports, he said.

Speakers at the conference said that the country registered a 19% growth in mango exports to the United States of America in 2023-24, compared to the previous year. Therefore, there was scope to increas exports to other countries as well.

Horticultural College and Research Institute Dean J. Rajangam said that nearly 21 varieties of mangoes were commercially exported from the country, including Alphonso, Banganapalli, Totapurri, Imaampasand among others from T.N.

Close to 14 districts from the State produced mangoes over 1.15 lakh hectares, with a production of 92.48 lakh tonnes and productivity of 6.34 MT/ha. Mr. Rajangam also explained soil health management, the input use of natural pest and disease management techniques and post-harvest technologies in GAP for mangoes.

Giving an outline of the importance of global GAP, G Keerthana, Business Development Manager, APEDA, Chennai said that there were aplenty of export opportunities for mango growers. Infrastructural facilities for storage, packaging technologies and other aspects were also explained.

The Tiruchi Plant Quarantine Station’s Assistant Director S Sivaramakrishnan, Theni Deputy Director (Horticulture) A. Arumugam, HC&RI deputy manager (EDII-PHBIF) P. Dharmadurai and others also addressed the gathering. About 150 mango growers from different parts of T.N. participated.