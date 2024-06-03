ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Director of Medical Education inspects Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

Published - June 03, 2024 04:13 pm IST

DME J. Sangumani received representations from doctors about what was needed to improve their respective departments, and said their requests would be taken into consideration

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Medical Education (DME) J. Sangumani inspected Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai and held a meeting with doctors and professors at Madurai Medical College, on Monday, June 3, 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sangumani inspected the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) ward of the GRH as well as the male medical ward. Finding the bathroom of the medical ward improperly maintained, he instructed officials to resolve the issue at the earliest. 

Further, he checked the statistics of patients visiting the hospital on a day-to-day basis and heard from doctors about the treatment given to patients.  

Chairing a meeting with doctors and professors, he received petitions and requisitions from the doctors about what was needed for the development of their respective departments. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, he said the requests from the doctors would be forwarded to officials for their perusal and action. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US