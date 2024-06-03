T.N. Director of Medical Education inspects Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

Director of Medical Education (DME) J. Sangumani inspected Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai and held a meeting with doctors and professors at Madurai Medical College, on Monday, June 3, 2023.

Dr. Sangumani inspected the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) ward of the GRH as well as the male medical ward. Finding the bathroom of the medical ward improperly maintained, he instructed officials to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Further, he checked the statistics of patients visiting the hospital on a day-to-day basis and heard from doctors about the treatment given to patients.

Chairing a meeting with doctors and professors, he received petitions and requisitions from the doctors about what was needed for the development of their respective departments.

Further, he said the requests from the doctors would be forwarded to officials for their perusal and action.