T.N. CM virtually inaugurates ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ in Dindigul district

December 07, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the newly-established ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ (farmers’ market), at Vedasandur in Dindigul district.

As per a press release, Collector S. Visakan said that the market, built at a cost of ₹45.33 lakh by the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department, comprises 16 shops.

The market would benefit farmers in Vedasandur, Kuttam, Kalvarpatti, Koovakkapatti, Nathapatti, Nagaiyakottai, Marambadi, Nallamanarkottai, Eriyodu and its surrounding areas, he said.

The Collector aslo said that people can buy fresh vegetables at a price at least 15% cheaper at the farmers’ market than at the open market. He also urged farmers to produce more quality vegetables and said that steps would be taken to further expand the market soon.

The farmers were given identity cards as part of the event.

Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Joint Director of Agriculture Anusuya and others were present.

