T.N. CM Stalin lays foundation stones for two flyovers in Madurai

October 30, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, October 30, 2023 laid foundation stones for the construction of two flyovers — one at Melamadai junction on Sivaganga Road, and another at Goripalayam junction on Alagarkoil Road — in Madurai city.

The grade separators will be built at a cost of ₹275.50 crore to decongest vehicular traffic at the two arterial junctions.

T.N. Minister for Highways A.V. Velu, and other Ministers, including P. Moorthi and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, were present on the occasion.

Melamadai flyover

The grade separator on Sivaganga Road, spanning 1,100 metres, will be constructed over the Melamadai junction at a cost of ₹118.79 crore. The bridge, with 29 spans, will have a two-way carriageway of 7.5 metres each, separated by a median. The project also envisages the laying of a service road for about 7.5 metres, stormwater drainage for 3,273 metres and a parapet wall of 975 metres.

Roundabouts will be constructed at Collectorate junction, Aavin junction and Melamadai junction.

The work is expected to be completed in 21 months.

Goripalayam flyover

The flyover at Goripalayam junction will be constructed to provide congestion-free flow of traffic from Tamukkam junction to East Veli Street in Nelpettai, spanning 1.3 km, including a new bridge across the Vaigai river parallel to the existing A.V. Bridge. The flyover will have a 700-metre arm from Goripalayam junction over Palam Station Road up to Sellur.

The entire grade separator, including the Sellur arm, will have a one-way carriageway. The main carriageway, including the bridge across Vaigai river, will have a width of 11 metres and the Sellur arm will have a width of 7.5 metres.

Service roads, 7.5 metres wide, would be provided on both sides of the flyover. Stormwater drainage will also be set up for 6,500 metres, along with a pedestrian footpath and parapet wall for 681 metres. The estimated cost of this flyover is ₹156.60 crore.

An underpass for ambulances will be constructed at the Bibikulam-Gandhi Museum Road junction. Besides, junction improvement work will be taken up at Nelpettai, Tamukkam, Goripalayam, Yanaikkal and Anna statue junctions.

This flyover, with 62 spans is scheduled to be completed in 24 months.

Ministers, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, MP Su. Venkatesan, MLA G. Thalapathi, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Principal Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner, L. Madhubalan, Highways Superintending Engineer P. Marimuthurajan, and Divisional Engineer S.K. Chandran, were among those who were present on the occasion.