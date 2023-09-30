TN Chamber, Madurai, elects office-bearers for centenary year

September 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

N. Jegatheesan has been elected as president of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry continuously for the last 15 consecutive years.

The office-bearers were unanimously elected at the annual general body meeting held at the Chamber auditorium on Saturday.

According to a press release, S. Sridhar is the secretary, A. Sundaralingam: treasurer, J. Selvam, Ba. Ramesh and D.S. Jeeier Babu vice-presidents, M.A. Rajeev and G. Ganesan joint secretaries. The following 15 persons were unanimously elected as executive committee members:- R. Alaguraj, D. Dhanuskodi, G. Elangovan, G. Ganesan, P.T. Janakiraman, N. Jegatheesan, B. Kannathasan, P. Mahalingam, R. Prabakaran, A Purushothaman, Ba Ramesh, B V Ramesh Babu, Pa Saravanabalan, S Sridhar and A Sundaralingam, the release added.

