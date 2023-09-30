ADVERTISEMENT

TN Chamber, Madurai, elects office-bearers for centenary year

September 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Jegatheesan has been elected as president of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry continuously for the last 15 consecutive years.

The office-bearers were unanimously elected at the annual general body meeting held at the Chamber auditorium on Saturday.

According to a press release, S. Sridhar is the secretary, A. Sundaralingam: treasurer, J. Selvam, Ba. Ramesh and D.S. Jeeier Babu vice-presidents, M.A. Rajeev and G. Ganesan joint secretaries. The following 15 persons were unanimously elected as executive committee members:- R. Alaguraj, D. Dhanuskodi, G. Elangovan, G. Ganesan, P.T. Janakiraman, N. Jegatheesan, B. Kannathasan, P. Mahalingam, R. Prabakaran, A Purushothaman, Ba Ramesh, B V Ramesh Babu, Pa Saravanabalan, S Sridhar and A Sundaralingam, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US