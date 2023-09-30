HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN Chamber, Madurai, elects office-bearers for centenary year

September 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Jegatheesan has been elected as president of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry continuously for the last 15 consecutive years.

The office-bearers were unanimously elected at the annual general body meeting held at the Chamber auditorium on Saturday.

According to a press release, S. Sridhar is the secretary, A. Sundaralingam: treasurer, J. Selvam, Ba. Ramesh and D.S. Jeeier Babu vice-presidents, M.A. Rajeev and G. Ganesan joint secretaries. The following 15 persons were unanimously elected as executive committee members:- R. Alaguraj, D. Dhanuskodi, G. Elangovan, G. Ganesan, P.T. Janakiraman, N. Jegatheesan, B. Kannathasan, P. Mahalingam, R. Prabakaran, A Purushothaman, Ba Ramesh, B V Ramesh Babu, Pa Saravanabalan, S Sridhar and A Sundaralingam, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.