TN Chamber conducts awareness programme on necessity of NABL accreditation for food testing labs

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) conducted an awareness programme for food testing laboratories on NABL accreditation and its benefits here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important for food labs to get the NABL accreditation, especially if the manufacturer is involved in exporting. It will enable the manufacturer to get funding from national agencies and even if exporting is not done the accreditation would help in delivering quality products to the consumers,” said, Gunasekaran Paramasamy, former Vice-Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University and Thiruvalluvar University.

R. Srikanth, Director, QCI-NABL, provided an explanation of the NABL accreditation and outlined the criteria required to achieve and maintain the recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that recognition was fundamentally related to laboratory’s competence, impartiality and consistency of operations. “Cost reduction, international recognition, access to global markets, time and money efficiency, robust quality management system is some of the benefits of the accreditation,” he added.

Further, Mr. Srikanth mentioned various schemes run by NABL which include agriculture testing, environmental testing and drinking water testing laboratories.

Elaborating on the importance of food safety testing in India, K. Balasubramanian, Joint Director, Food Safety and Standards Authorities of India (FSSAI), New Delhi, said, even tested food products when exported to foreign countries fail in their tests, which costs a huge loss to the exporter, so a certified and authenticated certification becomes essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FSSAI, as its usual procedure, randomly tests food products procured from the market. When the test clarifies the food product is unhygienic or adulterated, the test details would be handed over to the State government informing them to further their action on the manufacturer,” he added.

So, to assure the competence of the service rendered in a laboratory while testing food products, FSSAI mandates ISO 17025 certifications for the laboratories, he added.

“Even an in-house laboratory in a factory or manufacturing unit could procure an ISO 17025 certification which would make it valid throughout the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the purpose of the event, N. Jegadeesan, president, TN Chamber, said, many manufacturers were unaware of the NABL accreditation of their products.

“Since NABL certification is required for export, it is mandatory for all manufacturers. With around 700 laboratories in Tamil Nadu, NABL has the highest number of labs in the southern states,” he added.

“NABL has signed MoUs with labs in many countries. This makes the exporters procure only the NABL certification to become eligible to export their products,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.