TN can be divided: Nainar Nagendran

TIRUNELVELI

Mr Nagenthran, former AIADMK minister, said Tamil Nadu, which was ruled by great leaders like Kamaraj, could not achieve the desirable progress after the DMK came to power in 1967, which he believed was against the progressive educational system like establishment of Navodhaya Schools.

While the students of other States including Andhra Pradesh were performing well in the national-level examinations, students of Tamil Nadu, who were being trained with ‘samacheer kalvi’ and assured cent per cent promotion up to class 8 were struggling to clear all-India examinations like NEET.

The DMK, which had obtained stay for establishing schools like Navodhaya in Tamil Nadu, would never bother about nurturing talents and intelligence of students, he said.

He alleged that the criminal activities induced by ganja were on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

On the ongoing tussle in the AIADMK, the BJP’s electoral ally, he said the national party would always be “neutral”.

In Thoothukudi, the BJP cadre, led by R. Chithrangathan, president, Thoothukudi south district of BJP, staged a demonstration near Chidambara Nagar bus stop.