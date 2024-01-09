GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. bus strike | Public transport affected in Madurai district; officials claim 98% of buses are running

Trainees from the Institute of Road Transport were roped in to fill the gap created by striking workers; officials said that if the strike continues, bus services could be hit badly

January 09, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Fewer TNSTC buses operated at the Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, due to the transport workers’ strike

Fewer TNSTC buses operated at the Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, due to the transport workers’ strike | Photo Credit: Ashok R

With workers of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) beginning their State-wide protest on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, bus services were limited in Madurai district, affecting commuters.

However, TNSTC officials claimed that 931 buses of 944 buses from 16 branches in Madurai district (98.62%) were being operated.

Workers who are union members belonging to various trade unions including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and the Anna Thozhir Sangam, among others, began their strike on Tuesday morning, after talks with the government failed over their demands.

As workers of the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and Indian National Transport Union Congress (INTUC) have stayed away from the protest, they are operating the buses, said a TNSTC official. In addition, trainees from the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) were asked to fill in the gap, until the protesters returned to work.

As this was the first day of the protest, services were not badly affected but if this continued, bus operations would be severely hit, said the official.  

Kumar, a driver, said, they were asked to work for a second shift without a break. “Bus operations could drastically go down affecting transportation to rural areas when many workers who are now on additional duty take their break,” he said.

R. Deivaraj, CITU district president, said about 4,500 TNSTC workers in the district have participated in the indefinite strike. “Even though the government utilises trainees and other drivers in operating buses, they cannot handle the buses which are already in a bad condition,” he pointed out. 

As even the maintenance workers in the TNSTC are involved in the strike, repairing the buses would also be a Herculean task. Further, he said, “Considering the rain situation and Pongal festival, we requested the government to first settle the Dearness Allowance (DA) amount which is pending for workers for about four months and for retired workers for about eight years, but the government is not even bothered to fulfil this one demand. Though we understand the situation, we cannot lose the rights and benefits we are entitled to,” said Mr. Deivaraj.

In addition, the TNSTC retired employee’s union also staged a protest on Bypass Road in Madurai, demanding the pension amounts that they have not received for several months, in addition to other demands.

