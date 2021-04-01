TN Assembly polls | Security beefed up ahead of PM’s visit to Madurai

Madurai

01 April 2021 13:05 IST

PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally along with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy CM O. Pannerselvam and other leaders on Friday

Madurai city has been brought under a thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple town on Thursday night.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address an election rally along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister, O. Pannerselvam and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance parties on Friday.

The Prime Minister will seek votes for the AIADMK, BJP and other alliance parties for the Assembly election.

Mr. Modi is expected to arrive at Madurai Airport at around 8.20 p.m. on Thursday and is scheduled to drive straight to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple for a darshan, according to police sources. Later, he will go to a private hotel near Tirupparankundram.

Mr. Modi will come by road to Amma Thidal, the public meeting venue along Madurai-Thoothukudi Road Ring Road at around 11.30 a.m. on Friday.After sharing the dais with alliance party leaders to introduce 34 candidates of NDA from southern districts, he will leave by a chopper to election-bound Kerala around 12.30 p.m.

Over 4,500 policemen drawn from across the State are being deployed for security for the Prime Minister’s visit. Senior police officers from various districts, led by Additional Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, are already in the town.

Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, inspected security arrangements at the temple in the morning.

Meanwhile, police teams have intensified vehicle checking. They are also conducting checks at lodges