TN-Alert app will help in monsoon preparedness, say officials

As part of the efforts to tackle and mitigate damages caused during the Northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu government has launched a mobile application ‘TN-Alert’.

The mobile application developed through TN SMART (Tamil Nadu System for Multi – hazard potential impact assessment and emergency response tracking) is a web-based system that utilizes weather forecast products to assess potential impacts and evaluate and disseminate impact management options with a robust data management system for managing and processing weather, disaster risk and emergency response resources data, said the description of the application.

The application which can be accessed in Tamil language would provide information on rain forecasts, rainfall recorded during specified intervals of time in a particular location, weather predictions, alerts issued, among others.

Officials briefing about the application said, the users after installing the application could receive warning during times of emergency in addition to receiving regular alerts on forecasts.

Also, it would instruct the users on do’s and don’ts during situations like heavy rains, lightnings, flood, drought, etc. “By knowing the rain forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the specified areas they select, they can take precautionary measures like protecting their belongings, returning home before rain starts, or also can take serious measures like moving to a safer location when the forecast gives an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall or flood-like situations,” the official said.

“Details on rainfall received, the level of nearby dams or major water bodies, flood prone areas in a locality, safety measures to be taken in times of natural calamities like hurricane, drought, earthquake, fire accidents, floods, thunder and lightning are the major options accessible to the users on the application,” he added.

Further, specific alerts and forecasts for fishermen residing on coastal areas to learn about the weather condition before venturing into the sea were also provided by the application.

“If they were warned beforehand about sudden currents in the sea due to change in weather patterns, they could avoid venturing into the sea or could also move their belongings and family to safer areas until the situation returns to normal,” he noted.

Also, district-wise helpline numbers were provided on the application so that the user during times of emergency could reach out to the number to seek help or seek more detailed information on the prevailing weather situation.

While the State emergency control room number is 1070, district emergency contact number is 1077.

Numbers issued on the application for Southern districts, Madurai – 0452-2546160, Dindigul – 0451 – 2460320, Kanniyakumari – 04652 – 220122, Ramanathapuram – 04567 – 230060, Sivaganga – 04633 – 246233, Tenkasi – 04633 – 290548, Theni – 04546 – 261093, Thoothukudi – 0461 – 2340101, Tirunelveli – 0462 – 2501012 and Virudhunagar – 04562 – 252017.

