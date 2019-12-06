TMMK cadre court arrest

About 700 volunteers of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) courted arrest after attempting to stage protest on the Ayodhya issue violating police orders here on Friday.

After police denied permission for the protest, TMMK volunteers, including women, assembled near Sandaipettai to stage protest around 4. 20 p.m., when police arrested them on charges of violating police orders. Police, however, avoided arresting the women volunteers.

About half an hour later, volunteers of SDPI assembled in front of the Union office and attempted to stage protest when police arrested them.

Police arrested 361 SDPI volunteers and 321 TMMK volunteers. The volunteers were released in the evening.

Dindigul

A section of people, allegedly belonging to Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, gathered near the MGR statue here on Friday evening and staged a sudden protest against Babri Masjid demolition and the recent verdict given by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya row. However, the police arrested the protesters as they had not taken proper permission. They were released later in the day.

Traffic at the MGR statue junction was affected briefly due to the protests.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar district, cadres of SDPI and TMMK staged protests at Sivakasi and Aruppukottai respectively and sought review of the Supreme Court judgement.