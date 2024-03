March 31, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, started its election campaign in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

S.D.R. Vijayaseelan, the party candidate for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, inaugurated the election office near Ettayapuram and started his campaign.

BJP district leaders and other alliance party members were present during the event.

