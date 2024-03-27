ADVERTISEMENT

TMC candidate for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency files nomination with Returning Officer

March 27, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

TMC candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan filing his nomination papers to Returning officer G. Lakshmipathy in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. P | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Maanila Congress candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan arrived on a bicycle to file his nomination for the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency with the Thothukudi district Returning Officer (RO) G. Lakshmipathy at the Collectorate on Wednesday. 

Mr. Vijayaseelan in his affidavit has noted that he possesses assets worth about ₹80.95 crore, including both movable and immovable assets. 

TMC would be contesting from a total of three constituencies – Erode, Thoothukudi and Sriperumbudur and all three candidates will contest on the ‘bicycle’ symbol allotted by the Election Commission. 

TMC candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan arrives at the Thoothukudi Collectorate riding a bicycle on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CONNECT WITH US