TMB registers 9% growth in Q2

October 27, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has reported that the total business of the bank in the second quarter of 2023-24 stood at ₹85,092 crore with a growth rate of 9.07%. The bank’s deposit and advance portfolio stood at ₹47,314 crore and ₹37,778 crore, respectively.

The net profit had increased to ₹274 crore for Q2 FY 2024 as against Rs. 262 crore for Q2 FY 2023, registering a growth rate of 4.58 %.

Addressing the media following a meeting of bank officials, Managing Director and CEO S. Krishnan said that the net worth had increased to ₹7,384 crore from ₹6,461 crore. The book value of share had increased to ₹466 from ₹408. The total income had improved to ₹1,365 crore from ₹1,141 crore, he said.

Mr. Krishnan said that ‘Retail, Agriculture and MSME’ (RAM) segment had increased to 91% from 87% and the Special Mention Accounts (SMA) had reduced to 5.59 % from 12.42 % on total advances. This meant that there was no slippage and the bank was performing well, he said.

The bank has been giving continued thrust on advances to priority sectors such as agriculture, MSME, education, housing, etc.. and the advances to priority sector had increased to ₹28,198 crore with a growth rate of 12.44%.

The bank’s advances to agriculture sector stood at ₹12,752 crore. It constituted 33.76% of total advances. Credit to the MSME sector had increased to ₹13,132 crore with a growth rate of 3.49%, he said.

Mr. Krishnan said that five branches were opened during the second quarter and 50 more branches had been planned. To tap the emerging MSME market, loan processing hubs had been opened in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tiruchi and Salem.

Responding to a query on ₹9,000 crore wrongly credited to the account of a cab driver, Mr. Krishnan said that it was due to a technical glitch. It was immediately detected and the error rectified. An inquiry was on to find out how it happened in the first place and measures were in place to prevent recurrence of this kind. He said the incident had nothing to do with his resignation and it was due to personal reasons.

Chief Financial Officer P.A. Krishnan was present.

