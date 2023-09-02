HamberMenu
TMB opens two more branches

September 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) has opened branches at Alwarpet in Chennai and Parthibhanur in Ramanathapuram district.

 While Dr. Iyyappan Ponnuswamy, Medical Director and Chief Radiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, inaugurated TMB’s 539th branch at Alwarpet in the presence of V. Jayaraman, General Manager (IT), TMB on Friday, the 540th branch was opened at Parthibhanur by S. V. S. C. Jayaraj Nadar, Trustee, Kamuthi Shathriya Nadargal Uravinmurai Trust in the presence of S. Narayanan, General Manager (Credit), TMB.

 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TMB, S. Krishnan said in a statement that the TMB, on getting listed in the stock exchange, was back to enrich the Bank’s vision of expanding its pan-India presence.

 “The TMB, having 12 regional offices in 17 States and four union territories to serve more than 5 million customers, has plans to open many more branches in the near future across the country,” he said.

