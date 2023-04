TMB donates ₹21.80 lakh for creating Miyawaki-model park

April 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank contributed ₹21.80 lakh to the Corporation for its ongoing green cover project being executed in the town. Deputy General Manager P.R. Ashok Kumar AND Regional Manager J. Sundresh Kumar handed over the fund Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy for establishing a Miyawaki-model park at Sankar Colony. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.