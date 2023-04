April 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank contributed ₹21.80 lakh to the Corporation for its ongoing green cover project being executed in the town. Deputy General Manager P.R. Ashok Kumar AND Regional Manager J. Sundresh Kumar handed over the fund Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy for establishing a Miyawaki-model park at Sankar Colony.