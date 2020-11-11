TMB donates ₹ 1.50 crore for CM’s Public Relief Fund

11 November 2020 18:40 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Sacrificing a day’s salary, employees of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited have donated ₹ 1.50 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to strengthen the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TMB K.V. Ramamurthy handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami after he chaired a meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Apart from the employees’ salary, the TMB management also contributed liberally, an official statement said.