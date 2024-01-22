TMB continues to record impressive results; posts ₹ 284-crore profit in third quarter

January 22, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The century-old Tamilnad Mercantile Bank with 547 branches and 12 regional offices in 17 States and 4 union territories has posted ₹ 284-crore profit in the third quarter of 2023 – 2024 fiscal, which stood at ₹ 280 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday after releasing the unaudited results of TMB for the third quarter of the current fiscal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank S. Krishnan said the TMB had registered 8.87% growth to take the total business of the Bank to ₹ 85,185 crore in the third quarter that ended on December 31 last. The bank’s deposit and advance portfolio stood at ₹ 46,799 crore and ₹ 38,386 crore as on December 31, 2023.

The year-on-year net worth of TMB has increased to ₹ 7,668 crore from ₹ 6,741 crore and the total income rose from ₹ 1,173 crore to 1,387 crore. The non-performing assets of the TMB have come down from 1.70% to 1.69%.

The deposits of the TMB has increased from ₹ 43,440 crore to ₹ 46,799 crore and advances stood at ₹ 38,386 crore on December 31 last against ₹ 34,802 crore last year during the same period.

“Hence, total business of the bank has increased from ₹ 78,242 crore to ₹ 85,185 crore,” Mr. Krishnan said.

The bank has been giving continued thrust on advances to priority sectors like agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, education, housing etc. constituting 75% of its Adjusted Bank Net Credit, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 40%.

The advances to priority sector have increased to ₹ 28,725 crore (Previous Year Rs. 25,636 crores) with a growth rate of 12.05%. The bank’s advances to agriculture sector stood at ₹ 13,338 crore. The advances to agriculture Sector constitute 34.75% of total advances, above the regulatory requirement of 18%. Credit to MSME sector has increased to ₹ 13,064 crores (PY ₹ 12,870 crore) with a growth rate at 1.51% despite the recession-like situation, Mr. Krishnan said.

“We have opened 6 new branches during this quarter and have launched new current account scheme ‘TMB Rera Current Account’ exclusively for helping the realtors and builders. And, our new home loan product ‘TMB Home Elite’ and ‘TMB Mini Lap’ will be an instant hit among our customers,” he said.