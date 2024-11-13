 />
TMB celebrates Foundation Day

Published - November 13, 2024 05:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Foundation Day of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank being celebrated in Thoothukudi.

Foundation Day of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank being celebrated in Thoothukudi.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) Limited celebrated its 103rd Foundation Day in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoho Corporation, took part in the event as the chief guest along with T.E.S. Fathu Rebani, chairman of Seyad Group of Companies, Tirunelveli, as the guest of honour. In his address, Mr. Vembu said that TMB was one of the traditional identities of southern Tamil Nadu and business fraternities, and had been serving the people since 1921.

Salees S. Nair, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said the bank’s current focus was on strengthening deposits and centralising the credit portfolio to render personalised service to the customers. The bank was also planning to introduce Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Language based business rule engine in phases, he added.

As a part of the celebration, the bank organised blood donation camp and eye screening camp at various locations in Thoothukudi. The bank also conducted a loan mela in Thoothukudi and three other regions.

