TMB celebrates 102nd Foundation Day

November 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank celebrated its 102nd Foundation Day here on Friday. Telangana and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest, opened two new branches at Muthur in Tirupur district and Belur in Salem district through video conference.

The Governor also unveiled the bank’s digital lending platform, ‘ Do it yourself.’ It can be used by MSME customers to apply for loans online and their eligibility norms and other guidelines would be shared with the applicants swiftly.

Earlier, TMB MD and CEO S. Krishnan welcomed the gathering. Many leading industrialists from business houses in Thoothukudi and other districts shared their experiences and extended their support to the bank’s growth, a press release said and added that the board of directors, senior executives, staff and stakeholders participated in the celebration.

