TMB celebrates 101st anniversary, disburses ₹450-crore loans

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
November 13, 2022 18:02 IST

Celebrating the 101st foundation day, the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) gave away over ₹ 450 crore loans to over 1400 persons at a function in Thoothukudi.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, former MD and CEO K.V. Rama Moorthy was the chief guest. The MD & CEO S. Krishnan inaugurated a manned e-lobby.

A blood donation camp was organised where a little over 100 blood bags were collected and handed over to the blood bank in Government Hospital, Thoothukudi. Around 80 sets of uniforms were distributed to students of Hindu Harijan Primary School, Thoothukudi. The bank conducted eye camps at various places and 209 spectacles were provided to beneficiaries.

The MD said that as part of the credit disbursement programme, loans were given through all the 12 region branches of the bank across the country where ₹ 450 crore was sanctioned to 1410 people.

Support our reporting.
S. Narayanan, General Manager (Credit), Dr. Sivakumar, Dean, Government Medical College, Thoothukudi, A. Thangavel Nadar, Managing Director, Velavan Stores and R. David, Partner, Rasi Coconut Mill, handed over sanction/disbursement letter to the beneficiaries.

P. Suriaraj, General Manager, welcomed and D. Inbamani, GM, proposed a vote of thanks. Students from various schools and colleges in the district, who participated in competitions, received prizes.

