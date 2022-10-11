Titan company’s ethnic wear brand Taneira launched in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 11, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaskar Bhatt, Director, Tata Sons Private Limited at the launch of Taneira at K.K. Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

Taneira, an ethnic-wear brand from Titan Company Limited, part of the Tata Group, launched its first store at K.K.Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday.

The store offers an assortment of handloom saris, blouses and ready-to-wear kurta sets sourced from authentic artisans.

A range of saris from the country’s best craft clusters includes varieties such as Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Pochampally Ikat, Mangalgiri, Chanderi, Maheshwari and Tussar with a contemporary twist. For more details, visit www.taneira.com

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaskar Bhatt, Director, Tata Sons Private Limited, who inaugurated the store, said that the association of Titan with Madurai spans over 30 years. “Madurai is a prosperous city and Tamil Nadu being the silk sari hub, we are happy to make our mark with yet another brand of ours,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The brand is running an inaugural gold coin offer for its customers whose purchases total up to ₹20,000 between October 11 and 17. Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer, Taneira, R Sharad, regional business head-south, Titan Company Limited, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app