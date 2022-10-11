Titan company’s ethnic wear brand Taneira launched in Madurai

Bhaskar Bhatt, Director, Tata Sons Private Limited at the launch of Taneira at K.K. Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Taneira, an ethnic-wear brand from Titan Company Limited, part of the Tata Group, launched its first store at K.K.Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday.

The store offers an assortment of handloom saris, blouses and ready-to-wear kurta sets sourced from authentic artisans.

A range of saris from the country’s best craft clusters includes varieties such as Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Pochampally Ikat, Mangalgiri, Chanderi, Maheshwari and Tussar with a contemporary twist. For more details, visit www.taneira.com

Bhaskar Bhatt, Director, Tata Sons Private Limited, who inaugurated the store, said that the association of Titan with Madurai spans over 30 years. “Madurai is a prosperous city and Tamil Nadu being the silk sari hub, we are happy to make our mark with yet another brand of ours,” he said.

The brand is running an inaugural gold coin offer for its customers whose purchases total up to ₹20,000 between October 11 and 17. Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer, Taneira, R Sharad, regional business head-south, Titan Company Limited, and others were present.