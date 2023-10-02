Tirupur Tamil Sangam honours Madurai-based writer

October 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

B Thirumalai, a Madurai-based writer was honoured by the Tirupur Tamil Sangam for his book, Neer - Netru, Indru, Naalai, at a function held in Tirupur recently.

High Court Judge Mahadevan honoured the author in the presence of office-bearers of the Sangam and other dignitaries.

Speakers at the function said that the book has 21 articles and numerous data, which would be useful for research scholars. In fact, every college, if they have a copy or two in their libraries, the students would learn on saving water and also the importance of recycling it.

The book, which has won four awards presented by various organisations, examines the reasons for the six fold increase in water consumption in the 20th century though there was only three fold increase in the population during the period.

The author said that changes in lifestyle, industrial development, use of modern gadgets in agriculture and among others had been the major factors for increased consumption.

By desilting the water bodies prior to the monsoon, water table can be increased through out the State and over a period of time, the question of drought-like situation could be prevented to a large extent even in districts, which were described as ‘bone dry areas’.

Similarly, wherever there was an attempt to encroach water bodies, the people should not remain mute spectators. They should instead, come together and oppose the encroachers at the budding stage itself. Only a movement by the people would save the water bodies to remain intact.

Thanking the organisers, Mr Thirumalai said that for writers, such encouragement would give them a fillip to write more such books which would be useful for the society.

A few of his books titled — Olameedum Atrumanal, Neerum Pengalum and others — have also bagged awards from literary circles in Tamil Nadu.