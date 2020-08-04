Tiruppur police constable dies at Madurai GRH

VIRUDHUNAGAR

An Armed Reserve police constable attached to Tiruppur City police who was under treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai died on Tuesday.

Vasu, 48, an ex-serviceman of Elumalai in Peraiyur taluk of Madurai district, visited his in-laws at D. Krishnapuram near Watrap in early July.

He fell sick and was admitted to government hospital in Virudhunagar. He was later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and tested positive on July 6. Subsequently, he tested negative, but his treatment continued in the isolation ward for respiratory problems.

According to police, the deceased had a history of heart-related ailment.

Three police personnel in Madurai Range, two attached to Virudhunagar district police and one from Madurai rural district, died of the viral infection in July.