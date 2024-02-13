Tirupparankundram residents demand alternative way to cross railway track

February 13, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents of Tirupparankundram and the neighbouring areas demand an alternative way to cross the railway tracks to reach either side of the track.

The bridge, which was built about 10 years ago to facilitate vehicles to cross the track without having to wait for the railway crossing, has been inaccessible to pedestrians and bicycle riders owing to its structure and traffic.

“People from areas like Chandrapalayam, Harvey Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Devi Nagar, Thiru Nagar, which are on the other side of track, cross the railway track every day to reach all the major commercial establishments the Tirupparankundram area,” said M. Manikandan, a resident of Tirupparankundram.

To prevent people from crossing the track, railways has placed barricades, but people continue crossing the track by jumping over the barricades, he added.

As many school students from Tirupparankundram were going to the schools in the Thiru Nagar, they had to cross the track by jumping over the barricades every day, said Mr. Manikandan.

This is dangerous as many trains pass through the Tirupparankundram area, he said.

Only an overbridge or an underpass would help the people to cross the area without stepping on the track. Demanding this, people have submitted petitions several times but to no avail.

“Railways has ruled out the underpass option as the rocks beneath the area prevent digging to create a way. So, a pedestrians foot overbridge is the only way,” he added.