Tirupattur farmers seek fair compensation from NHAI

A section of people from Kaatambur, Brahmanampatti, Vanniyankudi, Tirukostiyur and Sunnambiruppu villages of Tirupattur taluk in Sivaganga district petitioned the National Highways Authority of India on Monday, seeking adequate compensation for land to be acquired.

They said they were solely dependent on farming. “At a time when people are moving to cities for better pay, we have chosen to remain on our village and do farming as it is an occupation passed down by our forefathers. We have petitioned the Collector and Chief Minister in the past, asking them to provide details of compensation to b e paid for our lands to be acquired but we are yet to receive a reply," the farmers said.

“We are not against the project. We demand compensation as promised by the officials,” they said.

The farmers said that were invited to a meeting by the NHAI on November 22 but did not get any details regarding the compensation. “We refused to submit our documents till they told us the land value,” they said. They even approached the official in charge of land acquisition to get the details but to no avail.

“On November 27, we received letters stating that we have to submit all land documents within 60 days or face legal action. Some people in our village received a meagre ₹3,000 per cent,” the farmers said.

Since their very livelihood would be in jeopardy after land acquisition, the officials should give it in writing about the compensation, they said.