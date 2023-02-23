Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur rail service centenary celebrations held

February 23, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The centenary celebrations of Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur train service were held in a few stations, including Tirunelveli Railway Junction, on Thursday as these two towns were connected by train on this day 100 years ago.

After Tirunelveli got the rail connectivity, then ‘Jilla Board Member’ Arumuganeri ‘Mela Veedu’ S.P. Ponnaiah Nadar started taking efforts to connect Tiruchendur with Tirunelveli by train.

Following the efforts spearheaded by him, the Colonial government passed the resolution on October 1, 1900 favouring the establishment of rail connectivity between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur.

Subsequently, the ‘Jilla Board Meeting’ held on March 23, 1903 gave its approval for laying the rail track between the two towns and the first train service was flagged off on February 23, 1923, thanks to the 10-year-long sustained efforts of Ponnaiah Nadar during the British Regime.

To commemorate the priceless contribution of the late Ponnaiah Nadar, the Arumuganeri Railway Development Committee members paid floral tribute to his portrait on Thursday as part of the celebration and distributed sweets to the public.

After performing ‘puja’ to the decorated locomotive, loco pilots Karuppasamy and Vignesh were honoured with shawls at Tiruchendur Railway Station before the Tiruchendur – Tiruelveli Passenger Train left the coastal town on Thursday morning.

The committee members, led by coordinator Thangamani, also organised cultural competitions for schoolchildren and planted saplings to mark the occasion.

The landmark event was organised at Kaayalpattinam and Nazareth railway stations also. In the evening, commemorative celebrations were conducted in Tirunelveli Railway Junction where the loco pilots were honoured.