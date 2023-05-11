ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli’s ‘plastic bottle buyback scheme’ extended to all four zones

May 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inaugurating the plastic-free Nellai programme in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following the success of the Corporation’s plastic bottle buyback scheme introduced in Thatchanallur Zone a month ago, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurated this programme in the remaining three zones on Thursday as part of its ‘Plastic-free Nellai’ initiative.  The Collector also administered ‘Plastic-free Nellai’ pledge to the public, traders, corporation staff and others.

As drinking water and soft drink bottles are being discarded callously by the public cause problems to the urban civic body, the Corporation introduced the scheme in April this year to buy the empty discarded plastic bottles from the public after paying them ₹1 per bottle as incentive.

Subsequently, Thatchanallur Zone started collecting discarded plastic bottles from the public and gave back ₹1 per bottle in a bid to deal with pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since this pilot project introduced in the Thatchanallur Zone become an instant hit, the civic body proposed to expand it to remaining three zones — Palayamkottai, Melapalayam and Tirunelveli — to make the drive more effective. In the recently passed Budget, the Corporation allocated ₹15 lakh to be given as incentive to the public, who collect and give the discarded plastic bottles to officials of the urban civic body.

“When we received over 15,000 bottles within a month in Thatchanallur Zone during the trial run, we decided to expand it to every part of the Corporation to make the drive effective. Besides using these plastic bottles as a component in laying road along with bitumen, the sand-filled bottles will also be used to build attractive huts in public places like Corporation parks. Moreover, it will also be given to the cement factories to be used as supplementary fuel,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

As the discarded plastic bottles were handed over to the Corporation officials, Dr. Karthikeyan gave the equivalent amount to the public along with the receipt for receiving the bottles and to ensure accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US