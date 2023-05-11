HamberMenu
Tirunelveli’s ‘plastic bottle buyback scheme’ extended to all four zones

May 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inaugurating the plastic-free Nellai programme in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following the success of the Corporation’s plastic bottle buyback scheme introduced in Thatchanallur Zone a month ago, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurated this programme in the remaining three zones on Thursday as part of its ‘Plastic-free Nellai’ initiative.  The Collector also administered ‘Plastic-free Nellai’ pledge to the public, traders, corporation staff and others.

As drinking water and soft drink bottles are being discarded callously by the public cause problems to the urban civic body, the Corporation introduced the scheme in April this year to buy the empty discarded plastic bottles from the public after paying them ₹1 per bottle as incentive.

Subsequently, Thatchanallur Zone started collecting discarded plastic bottles from the public and gave back ₹1 per bottle in a bid to deal with pollution.

Since this pilot project introduced in the Thatchanallur Zone become an instant hit, the civic body proposed to expand it to remaining three zones — Palayamkottai, Melapalayam and Tirunelveli — to make the drive more effective. In the recently passed Budget, the Corporation allocated ₹15 lakh to be given as incentive to the public, who collect and give the discarded plastic bottles to officials of the urban civic body.

“When we received over 15,000 bottles within a month in Thatchanallur Zone during the trial run, we decided to expand it to every part of the Corporation to make the drive effective. Besides using these plastic bottles as a component in laying road along with bitumen, the sand-filled bottles will also be used to build attractive huts in public places like Corporation parks. Moreover, it will also be given to the cement factories to be used as supplementary fuel,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

As the discarded plastic bottles were handed over to the Corporation officials, Dr. Karthikeyan gave the equivalent amount to the public along with the receipt for receiving the bottles and to ensure accountability.

