Tirunelveli’s final poll percentage stands at 64.10%; Palayamkottai Assembly segment records lowest voter turnout

April 20, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Of the six Assembly segments in Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency – Alangulam, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram - the affluent and highly literate Palayamkottai Assembly segment enjoying better basic amenities has once again recorded the embarrassing reputation of having the lowest voter turnout of just 56.62%.

In other words, the Palayamkottai Assembly segment is the only segment in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency to record less than 60% voter turnout while the remaining five segments enjoyed more than 60% poll percentage. At the same time, Alangulam Assembly segment, housing large number of beedi rollers, farmers and manual labourers stands first in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency with a decent poll percentage of 73.10.

Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency which had a voter turnout of 66.13% in 20019, 67.77% in 2014 and 67.21% in 2019 general elections has recorded a poll percentage of 64.10% this time. After the Election Commission on Friday night erroneously recorded the Tirunelveli segment’s voter turnout as 70.46% on Friday evening, the EC rectified it and put it at 64.10% shortly after Friday midnight.

Of the 16,54,503 voters in Tirunelveli constituency, only 10,60,461 voters including 5,13,441 men (63.53%), 5,46,963 women (64.64%) and 57 other (37.75%) electors have cast their votes to record 64.10% on Friday. In Palayamkottai Assembly segment, 1,55,904 of the 2,75,344 total voters including 76,617 men, 79,283 women and four other voters have cast their votes to record 56.62% poll percentage, the lowest in Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency.

Assembly segment-wise voter turnout: Alangulam – 73.10%, Ambasamudram – 65.55%, Tirunelveli – 62.28%, Palayamkottai – 56.62%, Nanguneri – 62.51% and Radhapuram – 65.41%.

This is not the first time Palayamkottai Assembly segment is recording pathetic voter turnout as it registered a poll percentage of 58.32% in 2021, 61% in 2016, 68.62% in 2011, 64.07% in 2006 and 49.18% in 2001 Assembly elections and the trend continues despite the officials’ best possible efforts to bring as many voters to the polling stations.

The EC also downwardly revised the poll percentage of neighbouring Tenkasi (Reserve) segment from 71.06% to 67.65% . Of the 15,25,439 voters in Tenkasi constituency, 10,31,968 voters including 4,94,574 men, 5,37,327 women and 67 other voters cast their votes to record 67.65%.

While Rajapalayam and Srivilliputhur (SC) segments recorded more than 70% voter turnout, in the remaining four segments viz. Sankarankovil (SC), Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur and Tenkasi constituencies had more than 65 poll percentage.