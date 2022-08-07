Water level
Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 98.00 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 2168.17 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 74.30 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 212 cusecs and a discharge of 55 cusecs.
