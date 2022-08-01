Madurai

Manager held for mortgaging fake jewels

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI August 01, 2022 21:59 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:59 IST

The Palayamkottai Crime Branch police have arrested the manager of private finance firm for drawing loan to the tune of ₹ 69 lakh by mortgaging fake gold ornaments.

Police said an annual audit conducted in a private finance firm’s branch near Palayamkottai bus-stand here revealed that fake jewels had been mortgaged in the firm for drawing loan.

Since the manager of the firm Thirunavukkarasu, 38, of Thiyagaraja Nagar here and his brother-in-law and sales representative of the firm Senthil Arumugam, 27, had allegedly involved in the crime, the police arrested them on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 The hunt is on to nab three more.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...