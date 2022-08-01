Madurai

Two held for trying to register land using fake documents

The Palayamkottai police picked up two persons for allegedly attempting to register a land using fake documents on Monday.

Police said two persons, using forged documents, tried to register 5 cents of land at Indra Nagar in V.M. Chathram which belongs to M. Samuel of Bharanar Street in Palayamkottai.

When Sub-Registrar Shanmugasundaram grew suspicious over the Aadhaar cards submitted by the duo, he informed the Palayamkottai police, who nabbed Thangappan and Lakshmanan of Palayamkottai for trying to register the ₹ 25-lakh-worth land using forged documents.

Further investigations are on.


