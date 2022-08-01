Two held for trying to register land using fake documents
The Palayamkottai police picked up two persons for allegedly attempting to register a land using fake documents on Monday.
Police said two persons, using forged documents, tried to register 5 cents of land at Indra Nagar in V.M. Chathram which belongs to M. Samuel of Bharanar Street in Palayamkottai.
When Sub-Registrar Shanmugasundaram grew suspicious over the Aadhaar cards submitted by the duo, he informed the Palayamkottai police, who nabbed Thangappan and Lakshmanan of Palayamkottai for trying to register the ₹ 25-lakh-worth land using forged documents.
Further investigations are on.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.